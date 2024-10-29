Orban Tells Georgia Government to Ignore EU’s Election Criticism

(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Georgia’s disputed parliamentary elections were free and democratic as he urged the government to ignore criticism from his European Union counterparts.

Standing beside Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze in Georgia’s capital on Tuesday, Orban, who holds the EU’s rotating presidency, said the ruling Georgian Dream party should “not attach too much importance” to the controversy surrounding the election.

“European politics has its handbook, it is worth knowing: when liberal parties win, there is democracy, when conservatives win, there is not,” Orban told reporters at a news conference in Tbilisi. “Because the conservatives won, there will be debates, and they are not to be taken seriously.”

His comments came after tens of thousands of Georgians joined protests in Tbilisi late Monday in support of a call from President Salome Zourabichvili to reject the election result that she called a “total fraud.” Georgian Dream won 54% in Saturday’s vote to extend its 12-year rule by four more years, according to the Central Election Commission, while four parties backing a pro-European charter drawn up by Zourabichvili gained 38%.

Orban’s arrival in the Caucasus nation late Monday and his swift endorsement of Georgian Dream’s victory had already drawn the ire of many EU states. A joint statement signed by ministers from 13 EU countries on Monday, including Germany, France, Poland and the Netherlands, condemned “all violation of international norms for free and fair elections” and said Orban doesn’t speak on behalf of the 27-nation bloc.

The US has also called for an investigation into alleged irregularities in the vote.

“Your voice was stolen, and they attempted to steal your future as well, but no one has the right to do that,” Zourabichvili told the protesters, where she appeared alongside leaders of opposition parties that said they would refuse to take up their parliamentary mandates.

The political uncertainty has rattled investors, though shares in two of the country’s biggest stocks recovered somewhat in early London trading. Bank of Georgia, which declined as much as 9.9% on Monday, and TBC Bank, which had slumped as much as 15%, both traded slightly up on Tuesday. The lari remained little changed after the central bank sold $60 million last week to counter pre-election volatility.

Georgian Dream has rejected criticism of the election, which it said was conducted fairly. While international observers pointed to “highly divisive campaign rhetoric” and reports of intimidation, coercion and pressure on voters, they didn’t challenge the overall result.

“I see that no one dares to question that this election was free and democratic,” Orban told reporters. “Despite all the criticism, no one dares go this far. And rightly so.”

Independent observers in Georgia did raise concerns. One, the International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy, said violations during the pre-election period and on the day of the vote meant the results “cannot be considered a true reflection of the will of Georgian voters.”

The showdown in Georgia marks the latest alleged effort by the Kremlin to expand its influence in countries once in its orbit. It follows a closely fought referendum in Moldova that saw the government’s plan to seek EU membership approved by a slim margin amid claims of Russian meddling. In Bulgaria, a pro-Kremlin party scored a strong finish in an election Sunday.

Zourabichvili has labeled Georgia’s election a “Russian special operation” aimed at thwarting the country’s aim of joining the EU and NATO.

The ruling party passed a “foreign agent” law earlier this year targeting non-governmental organizations and media that the US and the EU labeled as “Kremlin-inspired” because it emulated legislation President Vladimir Putin used to crush dissent in Russia.

Brussels suspended membership talks with Georgia in response, and the US began a comprehensive review of relations with the Tbilisi government.

