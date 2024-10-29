Putin Oversees Strategic Nuclear Drills Days Before US Election

(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw strategic nuclear drills a week before the US presidential elections, boasting of improved capabilities that can penetrate air defenses.

“I want to stress that we aren’t planning to enter into a new arms race,” Putin said in a televised address on Tuesday before the drills. Still, growing geopolitical tensions mean it’s “important to have modern strategic forces that are constantly ready for combat use,” he said.

Russia will upgrade its strategic arsenal with stationary and mobile systems that are more accurate and capable of overpowering missile defenses, according to Putin. The drills would practice the management and launch of ballistic and cruise missiles, he said.

Last month, the Russian leader said that his country will revise its nuclear doctrine to include a response to “aggression” by non-nuclear states that’s supported by other nuclear powers. That announcement came after Putin warned the US and its NATO allies against allowing Ukraine to strike deep inside Russia using long-range high-precision weapons that they’ve supplied.

The US hasn’t so far announced any decision to permit such attacks, despite pleas from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that his military be allowed to target airfields and military installations. Ukraine wants to use British Storm Shadow cruise missiles to carry out the strikes, guided by US navigational data.

“Russia confirms its fundamental position that the use of nuclear weapons is an extreme, exceptional measure to ensure the security of the state,” Putin said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.