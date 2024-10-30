Leader of Lithuania’s Winning Party Refuses to Be Prime Minister

(Bloomberg) -- The leader of Lithuania’s Social Democratic Party has unexpectedly refused to take up the premiership of the Baltic nation despite her party’s election victory on Sunday.

Party Chairperson Vilija Blinkeviciute, 64, cited health and age as her reasons for declining the role during the party’s meeting on Wednesday. Her colleagues proposed member of parliament Gintautas Paluckas for the top government post instead.

Blinkeviciute, who led the Social Democrats’ victory in the second round, was widely expected to become Lithuania’s next prime minister. She made popular moves, such as raising pensions, during her stint as social affairs minister from 2000 to 2008.

Her about-face has shocked Lithuania and been widely criticized in the media.

Blinkeviciute’s decision makes this Lithuania’s third successive election in which the head of the winning party has declined to lead the government. While it is not unprecedented, in the last two elections voters had a clearer idea of who the premier could be as victorious parties presented their candidates for the top job ahead of the vote.

Journalists asked Blinkeviciute numerous times during the election campaign if she would leave her role as a member of the European Parliament to return to national politics. Blinkeviciute said in August that she would lead the government if her party won.

That victory saw the Social Democrats take 52 places in Lithuania’s 141-seat legislature. The strong result was aided by Lithuania’s most popular politician, President Gitanas Nauseda, who signaled the party would be his preferred choice for government.

The Social Democrats now aim to start coalition talks with two other parties, Paluckas said after the party meeting on Wednesday.

