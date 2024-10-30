Reeves Resurrects Big State in Labour’s Bid to ‘Rebuild’ Britain

(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves promised that Labour’s first budget in more than a decade would end austerity and break the grip of economic stagnation. The plan she delivered will take so long to bear fruit the party will need to win another election to claim its reward.

To support her plan to “rebuild Britain,” Reeves raised taxes by £40 billion ($52 billion) a year, the most since former Conservative chancellor Norman Lamont’s 1993 budget after Britain was ejected from the European Exchange Rate Mechanism. The hike was to pay the bulk of a £70 billion annual increase in public spending. To cover the rest, borrowing will rise by £142 billion across the five-year parliament.

The result represented a fundamental shift back to big state economics more than 40 years after then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher launched her project to roll government back. Richard Hughes, the head of the government’s budget watchdog, said the plan amounted to “one of the largest increases in spending, tax and borrowing of any fiscal event in history.”

The International Monetary Fund endorsed Reeves’ plans, citing the “needed increase in public investment” to boost growth. The fund, whose criticism of Liz Truss’s 2022 mini-budget contributed to the market turmoil that led to her downfall, also said it supported Reeves’ plan to raise taxes.

However, businesses expressed concern about the scale of the tax rises, and the Institute for Fiscal Studies warned Reeves’ “gamble” may not pay off.

Spending as a share of gross domestic product will be 5 percentage points higher than before the pandemic and 2 percentage points permanently higher than forecast in March, according to Hughes’ Office for Budget Responsibility. The size of the state will cause “some crowding out of private activity in the medium term,” the OBR said in its report on the budget.

It illustrated how Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s election promises to fix crumbling public services and secure the highest growth rate in the Group of Seven nations are colliding with fiscal realities. Despite the new spending, the economy was projected to be 0.1% smaller in 2029 than forecast in March under the former Tory government. The OBR said Reeves’ tax hikes were to blame.

In her budget — delivered to a raucous House of Commons on Wednesday — Reeves pledged to turn the nation’s fortunes around on the back of a huge investment program. She committed an extra £100 billion to capital projects over the next five years, alongside a plan to repair public services. The Institute for Public Policy Research said Reeves was on course to be the highest investing chancellor since the 1970s, with net investment projected to average 2.6% of GDP in the current parliament, up from 2% forecast under the Tories.

But the pay-off will not be felt until after Labour’s term expires five years from now, according to the OBR. In the meantime, working people, whom Starmer and Reeves promised to protect, face an £18 billion hit in lower wages as businesses pass on a £24 billion tax increase, it said. Weaker household spending will more than offset the 0.14% investment boost to GDP.

The IFS questioned whether the cash injection in public services will be enough to turn performance around, and whether the benefits of investment will more than offset the costs. More tax rises await if Reeves doesn’t get lucky, it said.

Reeves defended her plans by saying she was bringing “an end to short-termism” and pointed to the longer-term benefits of her policies, with the OBR declaring that the boost to GDP from investment triples by 2034.

“The only way to drive economic growth is to invest, invest, invest. There are no shortcuts,” she said. “The choices that I have made today are the right choices for our country. To restore stability to our public finance, to protect working people, to fix our NHS and to rebuild Britain. That doesn’t mean these choices are easy, but they are responsible.”

Financial markets were relatively muted while Reeves was speaking, but UK bond prices fell later as investors balked at the prospect of historically high debt issuance and fiscal stimulus that could mean Bank of England interest rates stay higher for longer. The OBR said the stimulus would add 0.4% to inflation over the next two years and lift the BOE rate by 0.25% over what investors were expecting.

Responding for the Conservatives, outgoing leader Rishi Sunak, a former prime minister and chancellor, said Labour had “not been straight with the British people” in the election as its manifesto contained none of the big measures in the budget.

“Fiscal rules fiddled, borrowing increased by billions of pounds, Britain’s poorest pensioners squeezed, welfare spending out of control and a spree of tax rises they promised the working people of this country they would not do,” he said. “Today the truth has come out.”

Labour had tied its hands before the election by ruling out changes to any of the big taxes on working people, which account for 70% of receipts. To deliver the taxes needed to balance her new “stability rule” that day-today spending is not paid out of borrowing, Reeves focused on a £24 billion increase in employer National Insurance Contributions, £6 billion of wealth taxes, £4 billion of tax compliance measures and small other rises.

That put the tax burden on course for a postwar high as she insisted she had no choice but to fill a fiscal hole left by her Conservative predecessors and deliver on Labour’s election pledge to begin a decade of national renewal.

Hughes stopped short of endorsing Reeves’ claim to have found a £22 billion black hole. The OBR analysis found £9.5 billion of spending pressures that would have made the March spending projections “materially different,” though Hughes told Sky News that “nothing in our review was a legitimization of that £22 billion.”

Rain Newton-Smith, chief executive of the CBI business lobby, called it a “tough budget” for businesses.

“The hike in NICs alongside other increases to the employer cost base will increase the burden on business and hit the ability to invest and ultimately make it more expensive to hire people or give pay rises,” she said.

Alongside the NICs increase, Reeves raised capital gains tax and scrapped the VAT exemption on public school fees. To bolster the impression that wealthy people would bear the brunt, she also decided to freeze fuel duty, increased the minimum wage and didn’t extend a freeze on income tax thresholds introduced by the Conservatives.

Still, her spending plans disappointed ministers in departments outside the protected areas of health, education and defense. The Home Office will see real-terms cuts in the next two years and other departments are facing cuts from 2026 onwards, the OBR said.

“It is likely that pockets of austerity will remain over the parliament as a whole,” the Resolution Foundation think tank said. Health and education alone get three fifths of additional day-to-day spending over the next two years.

Ministers remain concerned that the spending settlements for departments like local government, justice and transport will not be politically feasible, and the government will struggle to meet the expectations that Labour’s voters will have, according to people familiar with the thinking.

“This is not the sort of budget we would want to repeat,” Reeves told the BBC later. “This is the budget that is needed to wipe the slate clean and put our public finances on a firm trajectory. This is not a summit of my ambitions. I want the economy to grow faster than this.”

