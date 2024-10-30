Supreme Court Lets Virginia Purge Voter Rolls for Election

(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court let Virginia carry out a purge of an estimated 1,600 residents from its voter rolls ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

Virginia had asked the justices to intervene after lower-court judges found that its bulk cancellation of voter registrations violated a 90-day “quiet period” under federal law. The court granted the request Wednesday without explanation over dissents from the three liberal justices.

Although Virginia isn’t a battleground state in the race, the case became a flash point in the Republican Party’s broader efforts to raise the specter of non-US citizens voting, which researchers and state and local election officials have found is rare. It was also one of the few election-related cases brought by the US Justice Department.

The Supreme Court’s order isn’t a final ruling on whether Virginia can execute a similar removal program ahead of future elections. But it means it won’t have to reinstate removed names and will be allowed to cancel more registrations before Nov. 5 through the program, which was based on citizenship data from the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Virginia was the second state to face pushback in the final weeks of the campaign over its efforts to remove residents suspected of being foreign nationals. A federal judge blocked Alabama’s Republican secretary of state from carrying out the removal of more than 3,000 people from its voter rolls. The state didn’t pursue an immediate appeal.

The legal fight in Virginia turned on whether the cancellation program was “systematic” or based on individualized investigations into a resident’s eligibility to vote. The federal National Voter Registration Act prohibits systematic removals in the 90 days before an election, to protect against eligible voters having their right to vote wrongly taken away without enough time to fix any problems with their status.

The state maintained the program was based on information that individuals provided to the DMV, including checking a box on a form indicating they aren’t a US citizen. The Justice Department and private advocacy groups that also sued argued that the DMV data could be wrong if residents had become naturalized US citizens later or had simply checked the wrong box. They said they had identified names on the list of purged voters who were US citizens.

Virginia’s lawyers acknowledged that there could be errors but argued that the state had a strong interest in ensuring only eligible voters were registered to cast ballots.

The dispute is rooted in an executive order that Virginia’s Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin, signed on Aug. 7, which was 90 days before Election Day. It required the state’s election office to certify that it had a system to update voter rolls daily, including removing names based on the Department of Motor Vehicles’ citizenship data. The removal process had been in place for years but typically was carried out on a monthly basis.

A federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia, entered the order blocking the program on Oct. 25, and the 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals refused the state’s request to undo that order in time for the coming election.

The case is Beals v. Virginia Coalition for Immigrant Rights, 24A407.

