Ballot Box Arsonist Sought in Oregon and Washington Attacks

(Bloomberg) -- Police have released a description of the suspect in two ballot box fires in Oregon and Washington as election officials are rushing to send replacement ballots to the voters who were affected.

The alleged arsonist is a White male between the ages of 30 and 40 who is “highly knowledgeable in both metal fabrication and welding,” according to the Portland Police Bureau. The suspect, who was driving a 20-year-old Volvo, was likely behind the attacks on ballot drop-boxes in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington, just across the Columbia River, authorities said.

Police said it’s possible the suspect, who wasn’t identified, “intends to continue these targeted attacks.”

The fires that were set early Monday morning damaged a handful of ballots in Portland, where an incendiary device was attached to the side of the box, according to detectives. Hundreds of ballots were damaged by fire in Vancouver, where video from local news station KATU showed firefighters pulling smoking papers out of the drop box.

The ballots in Vancouver involved one of the most competitive House races in the US, where incumbent Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is facing Republican Joe Kent. Washington automatically mails ballots to every registered voter in the state.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee said there will be “24-hour enhanced security around ballot drop-off locations” to prevent further incidents. He encouraged voters who were potentially impacted to check the status of their ballots with Clark County, where the Vancouver fire took place, or on the online voter portal.

“This was a violent attack on democracy, and we will do everything to keep our election system strong and secure in Washington,” Inslee said in a statement. “Our state and local election teams are fully dedicated to making sure every person’s vote is counted fairly and accurately.”

The Clark County auditor’s office said that by Tuesday, 345 voters had already requested a new ballot, and the election office planned to mail 143 replacements to other voters whose initial ballots were damaged. The FBI and the US Attorney for the Western District of Washington are assisting in the investigation.

“We are working closely and expeditiously together to investigate the two incendiary fires at the ballot boxes in Vancouver, Washington, and the one in Portland, Oregon, and will work to hold whoever is responsible fully accountable,” US Attorney Tessa Gorman and Greg Austin, the acting special agent in charge of the FBI Seattle field office, said in a joint statement.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.