Kenya Court Rules Deputy President’s Swearing In Can Go Ahead

(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s High Court lifted an order suspending the swearing-in of Kithure Kindiki as the East African nation’s next deputy president.

The appointment of Kindiki, a law professor who currently serves as interior secretary, was overwhelmingly backed by 236 lawmakers at a special sitting on Oct. 18, a day after the Senate resolved to impeach Rigathi Gachagua as deputy president.

Court orders issued on Oct. 18 suspending Kindiki’s inauguration were “discharged and hereby set aside,” the three-judge bench said in Thursday’s ruling.

