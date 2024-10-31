Moldova’s Top Court Clears Pro-EU Referendum in Blow to Russia

(Bloomberg) -- Moldova’s plan to join the European Union will be written into the country’s constitution after the highest court approved results of a recent referendum, rejecting claims by the pro-Russian opposition that the vote was flawed.

The six judges of the eastern European nation’s Constitutional Court ruled with a majority of votes that the criteria for validating the referendum have been met. Moldova’s October 20 referendum on EU membership, held alongside presidential elections, passed by a razor-thin margin.

The ruling paves the way to move forward with changing the constitution and enshrine the EU path, a major goal of Moldova’s pro-European President Maia Sandu. It comes just days before a second round of presidential elections in which she faces pro-Russian candidate Alexandr Stoianoglo.

Sandu’s plan to hold the referendum alongside the first round of the presidential vote proved a risky bet as Russia stepped up a disinformation campaign seeking to keep the former Soviet republic under its influence.

Moldova’s government says that Kremlin interference impacted the result of the referendum, which passed with just 50.35% despite previous polls showing much wider support for EU membership. Although the nation’s large pro-EU diaspora managed to tip the balance in favor, the close results complicate Sandu’s reelection bid on Sunday.

