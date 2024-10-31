Strategists See Limited Impact From BOJ, Await Ueda

Kazuo Ueda, governor of the Bank of Japan (BOJ), during a news conference at the central bank's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. The BOJ kept policy unchanged Friday as it avoided a repetition of the market meltdown that followed its July rate hike, while still keeping the ground prepared for a ramping up of borrowing costs in the coming months.

(Bloomberg) -- Market strategists see limited initial impact on the yen and Japanese stocks from the Bank of Japan’s policy statement on Thursday, with their focus turning to the Governor Kazuo Ueda’s press conference around 3:30 p.m. in Tokyo.

The benchmark Topix index slid 0.7% as of 1:12 p.m. in Tokyo while the yen strengthened about 0.3% versus the dollar.

Here’s a selection of initial views from strategists:

Watch 155 for USD/JPY

“The BOJ is likely to incorporate policy rate expectations through speeches by board members depending on the political atmosphere and FX,” said Shoki Omori, chief desk strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo. “Although they appear to be issuing cautious comments citing FX and overseas economic trends, the market will likely judge that a rate hike in December or January is appropriate, based on their evaluation of domestic data.”

Still, there’s room for USD/JPY to rise should US data including nonfarm payrolls come out strong, with 155 “a level to watch for investors and policy makers,” he said

BOJ eyes on yen

“The renewed weakening in the JPY is clearly factoring into the Board’s deliberations on inflation,” said David Forrester, strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Singapore. “The affect on the JPY of the slightly lowered inflation forecast for FY25 is offset by BOJ concerns about the weak JPY and its upside risks to inflation. Ueda’s comments on FX at his press conference today will be important. It will also be important to see if he holds his preference for the gradual normalizing of monetary policy despite the election outcome”

Small benefit for stocks

“The BOJ’s cautious approach to policy normalization should be positive at the margin for Japan’s stocks,” said Homin Lee, senior macro strategist at Lombard Odier. “Political uncertainty is modestly negative, but it is not the only factor for the market. We think the underlying fundamentals of the economy will be supportive for stocks in the near-term.”

Yen downside limited

Further yen downside is limited as the BOJ governor is expected to stick to previous comments that he isn’t in a rush to righten policy, said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “A stronger guidance on rate hikes will be a surprise which can bring forward pricing for hikes and push up the JPY”

(Corrects to say the yen gained in third paragraph)

