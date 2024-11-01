Supreme Court Spurns GOP on Second-Chance Pennsylvania Votes

A ballot drop off box in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are tied with 49% support each among likely voters just days before the US presidential election, according to a new national survey conducted by Emerson College.

(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court refused for now to intervene in a high-stakes clash over provisional ballots in Pennsylvania, rejecting a Republican Party bid to stop thousands of votes from being counted in the pivotal state.

The rebuff leaves in force a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision that said voters who submit mail-in ballots without the required secrecy envelope are entitled to a second chance. Republicans had sought to block the ruling.

Friday’s order doesn’t preclude the US Supreme Court from deciding after the election that the disputed votes are invalid. That would be a boost for Donald Trump’s campaign – and a blow to Vice President Kamala Harris’ – given that far more Democrats vote by mail than Republicans.

The court as a whole gave no explanation, and no justice publicly dissented. But three conservative justices said they agreed with the decision for procedural reasons, noting that the case grew out of a now-completed Democratic primary in western Pennsylvania and didn’t directly involved next week’s election.

Blocking the state court ruling “would not impose any binding obligation on any of the Pennsylvania officials who are responsible for the conduct of this year’s election,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote for himself and Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch.

In seeking to block the ruling, Republicans pointed to the precedent it will set for the upcoming election. In addition to ballots lacking the inner secrecy envelope – known colloquially as “naked ballots” – the 4-3 ruling is likely to apply to people who failed to put the required date on their mail ballot.

The order came minutes after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in a separate case blocked the counting of undated mail-in ballots.

Of the 1.7 million Pennsylvanians who have already cast ballots through early voting, 56% are Democrats, and 33% are Republicans, according to state figures. Democrat Joe Biden received 76% of the mail vote in 2020, with Trump getting just 23%. Biden won the state by about 80,000 votes four years ago.

(Updates with excerpt from Alito statement in fourth paragraph.)

