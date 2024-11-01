Your Must-Read List Ahead of Election 2024

(Bloomberg) -- While Washington, DC, has been obsessed with the presidential election for more than a year, most people have gone about their normal lives. But now Election Day is upon us.

If you’re one of those rare undecided voters, or just want to catch up on what you’ve missed, we’ve put together a list of stories, podcasts and videos that will tell you everything you need to know about Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump, the economy and the key states that will decide the election.

Bookmark this list of must-reads and must-sees to get you ready for Tuesday:

The Candidates: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump

What Kamala Harris Would Mean for Wall Street and Main Street

This Businessweek cover story by Josh Wingrove, Karen Breslau and Akayla Gardner examined who she is and what she might do if she wins.

Trump on Taxes, Tariffs, Jerome Powell and More

Businessweek sat down with the ex-president at Mar-a-Lago for an exclusive interview. The wide-ranging conversation resulted in this cover story by Nancy Cook, Joshua Green and Mario Parker.

Donald Trump’s Live Interview with Bloomberg

Bloomberg Editor-in-chief John Micklethwait interviewed Trump at the Economic Club of Chicago on Oct. 15.

Trump Is Behind Harris on Fundraising. Will it Matter?

With two months until Election Day, Harris’ campaign was outpacing Trump’s on fundraising. Saleha Mohsin and Laura Davison discussed how much money matters late in the race in this Big Take DC podcast.

Can Donald Trump Win Without Joe Biden as His Opponent?

This Bloomberg Originals documentary looked at the strategy shifts Trump faced once the Democratic Party switched nominees.

How Kamala Harris Is Recharging the Democratic Party

This Bloomberg Originals documentary looked at the surge in attention Harris got when she replaced President Joe Biden on the ticket.

Howard Lutnick Emerges as Trump’s No. 1 Salesman on Wall Street

Trump’s transition co-chair is engineering his possible return to power, Todd Gillespie wrote.

The State Battlegrounds: Polls and Insights

Two Weeks Out, Trump and Harris Are Locked in a Dead Heat

The final Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll showed a 49-49 tie in the seven swing states that will decide the election, wrote Nancy Cook and Gregory Korte.

The Swing-State Economic Realities Shaping the US Election

Battleground states in this year’s presidential race present a challenge for Harris and an opening for Trump, according to reporting by Shawn Donnan, Stuart Paul, Nazmul Ahasan and Christopher Cannon.

Trump, Harris and the State-by-State Battle Over Abortion in the US

Everything you need to know about abortion access in the US and how it could affect the 2024 election, explained by Rebecca Greenfield and Kelsey Butler.

Booming Suburbs of North Carolina Are Changing the Election Map

The presidential election could be decided in the fast-growing suburbs of the Tar Heel State. Shawn Donnan, Anna Edgerton, Christopher Cannon and Andre Tartar report on why.

Warren Buffett’s Hometown Could Decide the US Election

Omaha, Nebraska, is billionaire Warren Buffett’s hometown. A quirk in the state’s election law also means it could wind up deciding the 2024 presidential election. Saleha Mohsin and Josh Wingrove discussed this in the Big Take DC podcast.

The Economy

Forecasting America’s Economic Future Under Harris vs. Trump

A deep dive into the impact of the candidates’ policies on tax breaks, tariffs, immigration, housing and inflation for the US by Bloomberg News and Bloomberg Economics.

What the US Election Means for Markets

A look at how the election will affect stock market portfolios by Esha Dey and Ye Xie.

The Math Says It’s Getting Harder to Break Into the American Middle Class

Homes, cars, kids and college are some of the economic strains that will affect the election, wrote Shawn Donnan and Claire Ballentine.

Here Are 5 Industries With the Most at Stake in Presidential Election

A look at the industries that could be most affected by a Trump or Harris win by Mark Niquette.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.