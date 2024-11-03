Moldova’s Pro-EU President Headed for Victory in Key Election

(Bloomberg) -- Moldova’s pro-European president was on course to win a crucial election on Sunday, bolstering her ambition to steer the former Soviet republic into the European Union by the end of the decade.

The re-election bid of Maia Sandu, a former World Bank official seeking a second term in office, was a test of the resilience of pro-EU sentiment in Europe’s eastern periphery. A string of recent ballots laid bare some gains in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to halt a turn to the West.

Sandu secured more than 50% of the vote, according to a preliminary tally by the Central Electoral Commission in Chisinau. She led Alexandr Stoianoglo, a former prosecutor who pledged to maintain strong ties with the Kremlin. The count included only a small share of votes from Moldovans abroad, who have a track record for supporting Sandu in much higher numbers.

Sandu, 52, has vowed to press ahead with Moldova’s EU aims even as she confronts a fragmented public and fierce resistance from Russia, whom she’s accused of meddling in the country’s democratic process. Authorities on Sunday cited “massive interference” from Moscow intended to disrupt the ballot.

