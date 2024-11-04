TikTok Sued by Families in France After Children’s Suicides

Signage outside TikTok Inc. offices in Culver City, California, US, on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. By passing a bill that could ban video-sharing app TikTok in the US, the House of Representatives took one of the most aggressive legislative moves the country has seen during the social media era. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- TikTok was sued by a group of seven French families who blame the social network app for harming the mental health of their children, driving two of them to suicide.

The families, grouped in the association Algos Victima, filed their lawsuit at a court in Créteil, south east of Paris, according to a statement from their attorney Laure Boutron-Marmion.

“TikTok’s responsibility must be acknowledged by French judges,” Boutron-Marmion said. She pointed to the “deliberately addictive design” of the app and “a faulty algorithm” for regulating and moderating content promoting self-harm, suicide and eating disorders that makes such practices seem “trivial.”

A representative for TikTok in France didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

The French lawsuit adds to a series of legal actions in the US amid growing concerns about the app’s effects on children. Owned by Chinese internet company ByteDance Ltd., TikTok is seen by several studies as addictive and pushing potentially harmful content to vulnerable users. The app is also facing a potential ban in the US over Chinese ownership concerns.

