Mozambique Opposition Leader Plans Return to a Nation on Edge

(Bloomberg) -- Venâncio Mondlane, the independent Mozambican opposition presidential candidate who fled the country after last month’s disputed elections, plans to return this week as the gas-rich nation faces growing unrest.

Mondlane, who’s called for a week of demonstrations and strikes culminating in a protest on Nov. 7, said he left the southeast African nation last month in fear of his life, but he’ll be back to lead his supporters in a march on Maputo, the capital.

“This is the proper time for revolution in Mozambique,” Mondlane said by phone from an undisclosed location. “If we mobilize thousands and thousands of people there, millions of people, I believe that even the army will march with the people. I feel it, and I believe it will happen.”

Mozambique has been on edge since official tallies showed ruling party candidate Daniel Chapo garnered almost 71% of the votes cast on Oct. 9, an outcome Mondlane said was rigged to deprive him of victory. The former lawmaker’s legal adviser and a senior member of a small party that backed him were gunned down before the results announcement, exacerbating the tensions.

The electoral process was criticized by international observers, while the government urged anyone with grievances to follow due legal process and allow the courts to handle any disputes. Mondlane and the Podemos party that backs him have challenged the outcome with the Constitutional Council, which needs to verify the results.

At least 11 people died during demonstrations last month, with police using teargas and live ammunition, according to advocacy group Human Rights Watch. Rioters have blocked roads in parts of the country and torched at least one police station, as well as the offices of the ruling party, Frelimo, which has held power since 1975.

The unrest intensified on Monday, with protesters blocking the main highway connecting the Maputo port with neighboring South Africa. The key transit route for ferrochrome, which is used to make stainless steel, was reopened on Tuesday.

Adriano Maleiane, the finance minister and prime minister, was cited by state-owned Radio Moçambique as saying the economy was at risk of collapse if the demonstrations don’t stop. Verónica Macamo, Mozambique’s foreign minister, met with the diplomatic corps on Monday and called for help to restore stability.

The authorities have opened criminal proceedings against Mondlane in the wake of the violence and restricted use of the internet and social media that he’s used to direct the protests via live streams that have attracted millions of views. It’s unclear if he will be arrested if he does return home.

A qualified forestry engineer and evangelical church pastor, Mondlane said he traveled overland to South Africa after the police fired teargas at an impromptu press briefing he held in Maputo on Oct. 21. He made his way to Johannesburg and then on to a secret hideout in another country because he suspected he was under surveillance.

An influential group of Catholic bishops called for talks and suggested that consideration be given to the formation of a government of national unity.

Mondlane said he’s open to dialog, but his participation is conditional on the authorities restoring what he said was the real election outcome. He also wants the government to commit to building 3 million houses within five years for young people, and starting a $500 million fund to finance their businesses.

“The majority of young people in Mozambique have nothing to lose,” he said. “They don’t have jobs, they don’t have houses, they don’t have hope.”

While Mondlane said he’s been contacted by emmisaries of former presidents Armando Guebuza and Joaquim Chissano about engaging in negotiations. While Mondlane said he wouldn’t accept any personal position in the government, he would be open to negotiating roles for other opposition party officials.

--With assistance from Carla Canivete.

