Orban Challenger Magyar’s Party Widens Lead in Hungarian Poll

Viktor Orban, Hungary's prime minister, speaks to supporters at a rally in Budapest, Hungary, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. Hungary marks the 68th anniversary of the Hungarian Uprising of 1956 with a national holiday.

(Bloomberg) -- The upstart political party that launched a challenge against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s rule only months ago has extended its lead against the nationalist leader in the latest opinion poll on Tuesday.

The Tisza Party led by former regime insider Peter Magyar has the support of 46% of decided voters against 39% for Orban’s Fidesz party, according to the pollster Median published by the news website HVG. The poll was carried out among 1,000 people between Oct. 28 and Nov. 4.

Two previous surveys in October already showed Tisza overtaking Fidesz, but the lead was still within the margin of error. Hungary doesn’t face another parliamentary election until 2026, but the polls are the clearest indication yet of growing popular discontent with Orban’s 14-year rule.

