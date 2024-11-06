Harris Campaign Co-Chair Confirms Harris Won’t Speak Tonight

(Bloomberg) -- Kamala Harris will not speak at Howard University tonight but will address her supporters and “the nation” on Wednesday morning, her campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond told supporters gathered at the vice-president’s alma mater.

“We still have votes to count. We still have states that have not been called yet. We will continue overnight to fight to make sure that every vote is counted, that every voice is spoken,” he said.

“She will be back here tomorrow to address not only the HU family, not only to address her supporters but to address the nation,” he added.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.