Musk Vows to Keep His America PAC Going for Midterms, DA Races

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk vowed Tuesday to keep his political action committee going beyond the presidential election, a sign the world’s richest person is building a political machine that goes beyond his support of Republican nominee Donald Trump.

“America PAC is going to keep going after this election,” Musk said on an X Spaces Tuesday. Musk said the group is “preparing for the midterms and any intermediate elections at the district attorney and sort of judicial levels.”

Musk hosted the 90-minute election conversation as he was flying on his private jet from Texas to Florida to watch the election night returns with Trump. The billionaire then posted a steady torrent of pro-Trump memes throughout the night to his 200 million followers on the social network he owns, including a video set to a remixed version of the ‘Final Countdown’ that featured clips of Musk and Trump campaigning spliced with animated superheroes, fire, guns, rockets and horses. Atop the video was the phrase: “Dark MAGA assemble.”

Musk has been Trump’s most powerful surrogate this election cycle, spending more than $130 million for Trump and other Republican races. The Tesla Inc. and SpaceX chief executive officer used his PAC to gather voter lists of at least 1 million people who signed a petition to support the constitution, giving away cash prizes to drive participation.

As the last voters headed to the polls on Tuesday, Musk pitched himself as a counter balance to financier George Soros, who has contributed funds to several campaigns, including district attorney races.

“This time, the Republican ground game is better than the Democrat ground game,” said Musk, who has focused his efforts on Pennsylvania, the swing state with the most electoral votes up for grabs. Musk said that efforts were being made to make sure that members of Pennsylvania’s Amish community had transportation to polling stations.

