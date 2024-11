Former US President Donald Trump departs following a campaign event at Atrium Health Amphitheater in Macon, Georgia, US, on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. A flurry of polls released Sunday show Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump remain poised for a photo finish in this week's presidential election, with voters narrowly split both nationally and across the pivotal swing states that will decide the election.

(Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg)