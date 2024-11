"Trump 2024" stickers at the Travis County Republican Party 2024 Presidential election night watch party in Austin, Texas, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. The 2024 presidential campaign was marked by two assassination attempts, a candidate switch, divisive rhetoric and warnings about the fate of democracy. Photographer: Sergio Flores/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Republican Donald Trump won Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, according to the Associated Press, picking up one electoral vote.

Maine is one of only two states that awards the statewide winner two votes while each congressional district awards its vote separately. Trump also won the 2nd District in 2020.

