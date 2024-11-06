What Does Trump’s Victory Mean for Elon Musk?

(Bloomberg Businessweek) -- Listen and subscribe to Elon, Inc. on Apple, Spotify, iHeart and the Bloomberg Terminal.

Mere hours after Donald Trump was declared the winner of the 2024 presidential election, Elon, Inc. headed to the studio to do some “processing.” Bloomberg Businessweek senior writer Max Chafkin and Elon Musk reporter Dana Hull discuss how much credit Musk can take, how he spent election day and night and what’s next for America as Musk seems poised to occupy an important role in shaping Trump’s second term.

About Elon, Inc.: Each week, listen in as host David Papadopoulos (and sometimes Max Chafkin) convenes a panel of Bloomberg journalists tracking Elon Musk’s companies and the surprising ways they intersect, breaking down his latest moves and what they could mean for us all.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.