Dollar Gives Back Post-Election Gains as Yen and Pound Rise 1%

(Bloomberg) -- The US dollar fell the most since August Thursday, erasing much of the previous day’s steep gain sparked by Donald Trump winning the US presidential election.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell as much as 0.9% amid steep declines for US Treasury yields — also a reversal of bigger increases on Wednesday — ahead of the Federal Reserve rate decision at 2 p.m. in Washington. A quarter-point cut is widely expected.

“Currency markets are waking up late and realizing that here could be some volatility generated from today’s Fed meeting,” said Paresh Upadhyaya, director of fixed income and currency strategy at Amundi, US. “I think selloffs in the USD should be faded as the Trump era has begun and markets will need to deal with the volatility that may come with his policies.”

Trump’s election is seen as positive for the dollar because of the potential for his trade policies to slow the Fed’s pace of monetary easing. The dollar gauge rose 1.3% Wednesday to the highest level in a year.

Thursday’s dollar weakness stems in part from strength in the pound, which gained as much as 1% against the greenback as traders pared bets on further Bank of England easing after it cut rates as expected.

The Australian dollar gained as much as 1.8%, the yen 1.2% and the euro 0.9%.

