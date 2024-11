(Bloomberg) -- German opposition leader Friedrich Merz said a vote of confidence in Chancellor Olaf Scholz should be held by next week at the latest, paving the way for fresh elections as soon as mid-January.

“There’s absolutely no reason to hold the confidence vote only in January next year,” Merz said at a press briefing in Berlin on Thursday following the collapse of Scholz’s coalition late on Wednesday.

