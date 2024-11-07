Germany’s Government Collapsed — What’s Next

(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s ruling coalition led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz imploded after months of infighting between his center-left Social Democrats, the climate-focused Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats.

The unusual three-way alliance was formed in 2021 with sweeping ambitions to modernize Europe’s largest economy, but frequently faced constraints due to competing platforms. The fresh start Germany sought after 16 years under former Chancellor Angela Merkel hit a major roadblock when Russia invaded Ukraine. Skyrocketing energy costs contributed to surging inflation, which unsettled voters and led to a rise of populist parties.

Scholz’s government often struggled to hammer out agreements between the three parties and public bickering eroded voter support, adding to the tensions in Berlin. On Nov. 6, the latest spat escalated over Free Democrat Finance Minister Christian Lindner’s refusal to suspend Germany’s constitutional borrowing limit. Scholz and the Greens wanted to finance more military aid for Ukraine and the modernization of Germany’s military, among other things, but Lindner, a self-proclaimed fiscal hawk, refused to budge and was fired.

Here’s what you need to know:

Why did Scholz sack Lindner?

Coalition unrest over next year’s budget and how to revive the country’s lackluster economy has been brewing for months, but Lindner’s refusal to suspend rules limiting additional borrowing proved the final straw for the chancellor. He pulled the plug before Lindner had a chance to quit. That means Scholz now lacks a majority in the lower house of parliament, or Bundestag.

Does no majority mean a snap vote?

Not quite, the process is more complicated. German chancellors don’t have the power to call an early election, which lies with the federal president, but they can try to trigger one by deliberately losing a confidence vote and then asking the head of state to dissolve the Bundestag. An election must then be held within 60 days.

That’s what Scholz wants to do, but not immediately. He wants the initial vote on Jan. 15, after his minority government attempts to ram through some final bits of legislation. The 2025 budget also needs approval from lawmakers by the end of the year. Scholz is also looking to a regional vote in SPD-run Hamburg in early March. As a former mayor of the port city, he expects a good result there to give him and his party a boost for the national vote.

Wouldn’t an immediate confidence vote make more sense?

That’s what the opposition CDU/CSU wants. The conservative group’s leader, Friedrich Merz, said Scholz should submit to a vote of confidence by early next week at the latest, paving the way for fresh elections as soon as mid-January. In Scholz’s timeline, the election wouldn’t take place until late March. Lindner also supports Merz’s push for a vote as soon as possible.

What do the polls say?

Merz’s bloc has been leading the polls since mid-2022 and is currently expected to win more than 30% of the vote. At about 16%, the SPD is only in third place — behind the far-right Alternative for Germany party — with the Greens at around 10% in fourth. The FDP is below the required 5% threshold required to enter parliament. That compares with 26%, 15% and 11.5% for the ruling parties in the September 2021 election.

Who are the main contenders?

Social Democrats (SPD): Scholz’s party is center-left. It usually tries to pursue a market-oriented policy, but with more regulation than Merz’s conservatives and a much stronger focus on social welfare and protecting workers rights.

Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU): Merz’s bloc pursues a conservative agenda, including a rigid fiscal policy and wants a tougher crackdown on illegal immigration.

Greens: The party of Economy Minister Robert Habeck and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is focused on climate protection and wants Germany to boost debt in order to finance the transformation of key industries.

Free Democrats (FDP): Lindner’s party is pro-business and wants to slash regulation, including allowing combustion-engine cars on the roads for longer. It also fiercely opposes watering down borrowing rules and wants to cut welfare expenses.

Alternative for Germany (AfD): The far-right group wants to leave the euro, reverse regulation for climate protection and revive economic ties with Russia. Some of its key officials have made controversial comments on deporting migrants and remarks that echoed Nazi slogans.

Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW): The party founded earlier this year by former communist Sahra Wagenknecht also wants to rebuild ties with the Kremlin and opposes plans to station US missiles in Germany. It advocates for higher taxes and wants to limit migration.

Left: Germany’s socialist party is the most left-wing group in German post-reunification politics and is a descendant of the ruling party of former communist East Germany.

