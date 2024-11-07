GOP’s D’Esposito Ousted in NY House Race; Democrats Pick Up Seat

Lauren Gillen, Democratic Congressional candidate in New York, speaks during a Get Out the Vote rally at Kennedy Memorial Park in Hempstead, New York, US, on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. The southwestern Nassau county district where Gillen is facing off with Republican Representative Anthony D'Esposito shifted to the right in 2022 after backing Biden by more than 14 percentage points two years earlier, the president's biggest margin in any district a House Republican is defending in the 2024 election.

(Bloomberg) -- Republican incumbent Anthony D’Esposito was defeated in his bid for reelection in New York’s 4th Congressional District, losing to Democrat Laura Gillen, according to AP.

D’Esposito faced allegations of improprieties following a New York Times report in September the freshman lawmaker gave taxpayer-funded jobs to his fiancee’s daughter and another woman described as his lover.

The lawmaker said at the time that he “upheld the highest ethical standards of personal conduct.”

