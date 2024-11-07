GOP’s D’Esposito Ousted in NY House Race; Democrats Pick Up Seat

(Bloomberg) -- Republican incumbent Anthony D’Esposito was defeated in his bid for reelection in New York’s 4th Congressional District, losing to Democrat Laura Gillen, according to AP.
D’Esposito faced allegations of improprieties following a New York Times report in September the freshman lawmaker gave taxpayer-funded jobs to his fiancee’s daughter and another woman described as his lover.
The lawmaker said at the time that he “upheld the highest ethical standards of personal conduct.”
