Putin Congratulates Trump on Winning US Presidential Election

(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Donald Trump on his recent victory in the US presidential election.

“I would like to take the opportunity to congratulate him on his election as president of the US,” Putin said on Thursday at the annual Valdai Discussion Club in the Black Sea city of Sochi. “I have already said that we will work with any head of state that the American people trust,” he said.

Putin said he was ready to renew contact and hold discussions with Trump, and that the incoming president’s proposals on Ukraine deserved attention.

