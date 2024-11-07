Xi Calls for Closer Ties With Malaysia on New Energy, AI

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping told Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim that the two nations should strengthen strategic ties and enhance mutual political trust in efforts to support their core interests.

China’s leader said the two countries should deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and jointly promote development in digital economy, artificial intelligence, new energy and other areas, state broadcaster China Central Television reported, citing their Thursday meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

“China and Malaysia, as important representatives of developing countries and emerging economies in Asia, should strengthen communication and coordination on international and regional issues, firmly support each other, jointly oppose protectionism, and promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation,” Xi is quoted as saying in the report.

The Malaysian leader’s trip comes as the Muslim-majority country draws closer to Beijing, with Anwar openly criticizing the US over its support of Israel. Last month, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand became partner nations to the BRICS bloc that China and Russia hope becomes a counterweight to the US-led West.

China also welcomes more high-quality Malaysian imports and is willing to deepen cooperation in other areas including higher education, culture and tourism, Xi said.

The Malaysian government is committed to enhancing its strategic ties with China, Anwar was quoted as saying in the report.

