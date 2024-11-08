Irish PM Calls Election, Seeks Dissolution of Parliament

(Bloomberg) -- Ireland’s prime minister Simon Harris officially called an early general election on Friday afternoon, with the vote to take place on Nov. 29.

Harris made the announcement at government buildings before traveling to the residence of the president to request the dissolution of the parliament. The request was granted by President Michael D Higgins, meaning a three-week campaign to form the next government immediately kicks off.

“The time is now right to ask the Irish people to give a new mandate,” Harris told reporters outside government buildings on Friday. The announcement had been expected for a number of months but the date of the poll was confirmed on Wednesday by Harris.

The Taoiseach, as the prime minister is known in Ireland, is likely to have opted for an early vote to capitalize on favorable poll numbers and a slump in support for Sinn Fein, the main opposition party. An election needed to be held by March 2025 at the latest.

Immigration, housing and the cost of living are among the dominant issues for voters. Despite having one of the only budget surpluses in Europe, the country is still struggling with legacy infrastructure issues.

“It’s vital that we have an election that fully considers our very different visions for our country’s economic and social future,” said Harris. “I ask one thing of the Irish people, value your vote, use your voice.”

(Update with comments from PM and additional details in 3rd, 5th and 6th paragraphs)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.