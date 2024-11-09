Germany’s Habeck Adds to Pressure on Scholz to Call Vote Soon

(Bloomberg) -- German Economy Minister Robert Habeck is ramping up pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to schedule new elections without delay.

Habeck, who’s also Germany’s vice chancellor, told the public broadcaster ZDF on Friday evening that a vote should be held “as soon as possible” following the collapse of Scholz’s unpopular three-way coalition. He also cautioned that parties should be careful not to jeopardize the constitution or ongoing government affairs.

Germany has been plunged into a period of unusual uncertainty with the governing coalition breaking down on the same day that Donald Trump declared victory in the US election. Trump has been hostile to Berlin in the past, and he’s returning to office at a moment when Europe’s largest economy is struggling, and critical industries such as autos and chemicals are facing disruptive transformations.

Habeck referred to a letter issued by Federal Election Commissioner Ruth Brand, who warned of “incalculable risks at all levels” if the election is rushed. Germany’s next election is scheduled to be held by late September.

The Green politician added that for historical reasons, the decision on the timing of the election lies solely with the chancellor. “We are discussing such things, but in the end it is his decision and he has made it. If he changes his mind or reconsiders it, that is also his decision,” Habeck said.

Scholz on Wednesday dismissed Christian Lindner, finance minister and leader of the Free Democrats, dismantling his coalition, and announced that he intends to continue governing in a minority with Habeck and the Greens.

While the chancellor didn’t want to put the question of confidence to Germany’s parliament until January, and hold an election at the end of March, Friedrich Merz, leader of the conservative opposition party CDU/CSU — which has a clear lead in the polls — is putting pressure on him to start the process as early as next week.

According to the latest Politbarometer survey by public broadcaster ZDF, 54% of respondents are in favor of holding elections before March. Only 30% support the March timing proposed by Scholz.

In an interview published on Saturday with Suedddeutsche Zeitung, SPD General Secretary Matthias Miersch signaled openness to talks with the CDU/CSU holding the vote of confidence earlier, on the condition that the opposition helps to pass certain projects in the Bundestag before elections are held.

Miersch also referred to the concerns raised by Brand, that enough time must be given to ensure the elections are conducted fairly and properly.

Federal and state election officials are scheduled a meeting with Brand on Monday to discuss the necessary measures for early elections, according to Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland.

“The election campaign is beginning, but it must not be conducted at the expense of constitutional norms and government business,” Habeck, who announced his own candidacy for chancellor on Friday, told ZDF.

Separately, Transport and Justice Minister Volker Wissing told the public broadcaster ARD on Friday that the question of the election date shouldn’t be turned into a “political issue”. Wissing is the only member of the Free Democrats to remain in the government — he left the party and was appointed justice minister.

Scholz seems to be slowly caving in to the pressure. At a summit of European heads of state and government in Budapest on Friday, he said that he was ready to discuss a quicker timetable for triggering new elections, calling the current situation a “big democratic party.”

