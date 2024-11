Senator Jacky Rosen, a Democrat from Nevada, speaks during a campaign event with US President Joe Biden, not pictured, at Pearson Community Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Biden implored Nevada voters to make Republican frontrunner Donald Trump a "loser," part of a two-day swing designed to gain an advantage in a battleground state he hopes to win again later this year.

(Ian Maule/Bloomberg)