Haiti Replaces Its Prime Minister Amid Continued Turmoil

(Bloomberg) -- Haiti’s Transitional Presidential Council named Alix Didier Fils-Aimé as the new prime minister of the troubled Caribbean nation, local newspaper Gazette Haiti reported.

He replaces Garry Conille, a former International Monetary Fund executive, who had been the acting prime minister since June.

The abrupt change comes as Haiti has been consumed by gang violence that has only intensified since the 2021 murder of President Jovenel Moise. The chaos has led to an unprecedented wave of migration to the US, even as Haiti is straining to hold a long overdue general election in 2026.

Fils-Aimé is a former telecom executive who attended Boston University, according to his social media accounts.

This year alone, more than 3,600 people have been killed by gang violence and more than 5.4 million Haitians, or roughly half the population, are suffering from severe hunger, according to the United Nations.

