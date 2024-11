(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron’s approval rating fell two points, to 23%, according to a poll by Ipsos for La Tribune Dimanche published on Sunday.

Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s approval rating also fell two points to 31%, according to the survey.

Ipsos surveyed 1,000 adults online Nov. 6-7. It was Macron’s second worst showing in the monthly poll since his election in 2017.

NOTE: Macron Approval Rating Falls Seven Points to 25% in Ifop Poll

