Deadlock Persists as Bulgarian Lawmakers Fail to Elect Speaker

(Bloomberg) -- Bulgarian lawmakers failed to elect a parliamentary speaker on Monday, exposing political gridlock after the Black Sea nation held its seventh election in four years in a bid to resolve the turmoil.

The selection of a speaker in the parliament in Sofia would have opened the way for President Rumen Radev to start coalition talks. But the candidate put forward by former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, whose center-right Gerb party won the most votes last month, received the backing from his party alone, fewer than a third of lawmakers.

The deadlock raises the prospect of an eighth election in the European Union’s poorest member state, which has been grappling with political chaos since Borissov — who dominated Bulgarian politics for over a decade — was forced from office in 2021. The turmoil has put at risk access to EU recovery funding and the country’s timetable to adopt the euro.

Borissov’s Gerb won the most votes in the country’s recent elections, but has been unable to form a majority in the fragmented political landscape. He’s said the selection of parliamentary speaker could be decisive in his attempts to form a cabinet.

“The appointment of a speaker is not a goal on its own, it’s the start of negotiations,” Borissov said before the vote. In contrast with previous elections, he said he’ll be Gerb’s only candidate for prime minister.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered around the parliament building during Monday’s session — the first since the October vote — in several competing rallies, accompanied by a police presence of about 1,500. Supporters of several political parties called into question the election results after reports of violations during the ballot count on Oct. 27.

The Constitutional Court opened Friday a case into the partial annulment of the results.

