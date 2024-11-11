Lithuania’s Social Democrats Form Coalition Despite Criticism

(Bloomberg) -- Lithuania’s Social Democrats signed a coalition agreement with two smaller parties on Monday, pressing ahead in the face of criticism to drop one of the parties whose leader is accused of making antisemitic remarks.

The Baltic nation’s Social Democrats are aiming to forge a governing coalition by the time Lithuania’s new parliament meets on Thursday. But the decision to make a deal with the Dawn of Nemunas party, despite a pre-election pledge not to form an alliance, triggered condemnation from the country’s allies as well as its Jewish community.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.