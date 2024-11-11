Mozambican Opposition Leader Urges Protesters to Disrupt Trade

(Bloomberg) -- Mozambique’s main opposition leader urged his supporters to up the ante over last month’s disputed elections and disrupt key trade routes and ports.

Venâncio Mondlane, who rejected the Oct. 9 election results as fraudulent, called on his supporters to protest at Mozambique’s border with South Africa and the port in Maputo, the capital, from Nov. 13-15. In a live stream broadcast late Monday, he also encouraged them to block the trade corridor that links the Beira port with Zimbabwe.

Mozambique’s ruling-party candidate Daniel Chapo was declared the winner of the presidential elections with 70.67% of the vote, while Mondlane came second with 20.32%.

Mondlane brought the capital and other parts of the country to a standstill last week with protests that turned deadly after the police used tear gas and live ammunition to disperse the crowds. The unrest has already forced the closure of Mozambique’s main land crossing with South Africa and the suspension of operations at the Maputo port.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.