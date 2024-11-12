Democrat Whitesides Wins California 27th District House Race

George Whitesides, chief executive officer of Virgin Galactic Ltd., speaks during a panel discussion at the SelectUSA Investment Summit in National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., on Friday, June 22, 2018. The investment summit is dedicated to promoting foreign direct investment (FDI) in the United States and brings together companies from all over the world to facilitate business investment in America.

(Bloomberg) -- Republican incumbent Mike Garcia conceded defeat to Democrat George Whitesides in the California’s 27th Congressional District election, according to his post on X.

Whitesides is the former chief executive officer of Virgin Galactic. He also previously served as the chief of staff for NASA.

“In Congress, you can count on me to fight to create more good local jobs, lower everyday costs, build safe communities, protect Social Security and Medicare, and protect reproductive freedom,” he said in a statement.

Garcia, a former executive at Raytheon Co., had held a seat in Congress since 2020.

