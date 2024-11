(Bloomberg) -- The European Union has “to consider a scenario where our support” for Ukraine increases in the wake of Donald Trump’s victory in US presidential election, according to the EU’s top foreign policy official Josep Borrell.

He spoke in Warsaw alongside Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. Borrell was in Kyiv over the weekend, where he pledged that EU support for Ukraine will remain “unwavering.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.