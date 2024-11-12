Gallego Wins Arizona Senate Race; Democrats Hold Seat

Representative Ruben Gallego, a Democrat from Arizona, speaks during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. The DNC this week marks the ceremonial crowning of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as the party's presidential nominees, capping off a whirlwind month for Democrats who quickly coalesced behind the new ticket after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race in July.

(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego defeated Republican Kari Lake in the Arizona Senate race, according to the Associated Press.

Gallego will succeed retiring Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who was elected as a Democrat before changing her party affiliation to independent.

Born in Chicago, he graduated from Harvard and served with the Marines in Iraq. He was elected to the House in 2014.

Lake, a former television anchor who became an ardent supporter of Donald Trump, refused to concede her loss in the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial race. Trump won the battleground state in last week’s election. It was won by Joe Biden in 2020.

