McCormick, Casey Head to Recount in Pennsylvania Senate Race

(Bloomberg) -- Unofficial results in the race for the US Senate seat in Pennsylvania have triggered a legally required statewide recount, Commonwealth Secretary Al Schmidt announced late Wednesday.

The Associated Press called the race for Republican David McCormick, the former head of Bridgewater Associates, on Nov. 7. But incumbent Senator Bob Casey, a Democrat, hasn’t conceded the election, arguing that tens of thousands of ballots had not been counted, including many from Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania law requires a recount if the margin is 0.5% or less. McCormick has won 48.9% of the vote, while Casey has 48.5%. Just over 80,000 provisional and mail-in ballots haven’t yet been counted.

The state’s 67 counties must begin the recount by Nov. 20 and submit results by Nov. 27.

McCormick was in Washington on Wednesday for orientation for freshmen senators. His spokeswoman Elizabeth Gregory called his lead “insurmountable.”

“A recount will be a waste of time and taxpayer money,” she said in a statement.

