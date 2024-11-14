Explosion at Brazil’s Supreme Court Leaves One Person Dead

Police at the scene where a man died after an explosion in front of Brazil's Supreme Federal Court in Brasilia on Nov. 13. Photographer: Evaristo Sa/AFP/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- One person died after a blast Wednesday night in front of Brazil’s Supreme Court in the capital Brasilia.

The spokesman for the Federal District military police, Major Raphael van der Broockedisse, told journalists that a man “exterminated himself.” The Federal Police are also investigating.

Justices were safely removed from the court building, the top court said in a statement. The head of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, said the voting session was closed earlier for security reasons. Also for this reason, the security of the Congress was reinforced, and Pacheco left the building by the garage.

The images released by people who witnessed the incident showed that a car was responsible for the explosion. Praça dos Três Poderes, the main access square to the Supreme Court, has already been closed by local authorities.

