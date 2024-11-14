India’s Trade Deficit Widens More Than Expected in October

A container ship docked at the Mundra Port of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. Photographer: Sumit Dayal/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- India’s trade deficit widened significantly in October as imports climbed during the Hindu festival season, even though exports posted a robust growth.

The gap between exports and imports stood at $27.1 billion in October, Trade Ministry data showed Thursday. That is higher than the $22 billion deficit forecast by economists in a Bloomberg survey and a reading of $20.78 billion in September.

Imports grew 3.9% in October from a year earlier to $66.3 billion, while exports rose 17.3% to $39.2 billion.

The widening deficit could put pressure on India’s currency, which is already near record lows, prompting the central bank to intervene in the foreign exchange market to smooth out the volatility. Imports tend to pick up in the run up to the Hindu traditional festival of Diwali, which ended about two weeks ago.

