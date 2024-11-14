Israeli Forces Move Deeper into Lebanon With Truce Talks on Hold

(Bloomberg) -- Israeli ground forces are expanding their six—week-old sweep of villages in southern Lebanon, triggering new clashes with Hezbollah militants while US-led cease-fire plans remain in limbo.

An Israeli official said the army moved into a “second line” of Lebanese communities beyond an initial 3km (1.9 mile)-deep operational zone as of Tuesday. The advance came alongside airstrikes against more than 30 Hezbollah sites in the Lebanese capital of Beirut over the past two days, the Israel Defense Forces said.

Six Israeli soldiers were killed in a Hezbollah ambush on Wednesday as the broader offensive got underway, Israeli media said. An army spokesperson confirmed the casualties but declined to provide operational details.

Israel sent tanks and troops into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1, aiming to weaken the Iran-backed group after a year of cross-border fire and allow tens of thousands of residents of northern Israel to return home. The ground offensive reinforced airstrikes on Beirut and elsewhere, which had killed a number of senior Hezbollah members including former leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

About 2,755 people in Lebanon have been killed in the conflict since mid-September, according to the country’s Health Ministry, while 1.2 million have been displaced.

Israel has previously signaled an openness to a truce with Hezbollah along the lines of a 2006 United Nations Security Council resolution, which would require the militant group withdraw from the southern Lebanon border area. But Israel’s new Defense Minister Israel Katz said Wednesday his country’s military objectives remain the top priority.

“We shall not enter any cease-fires, take our foot off the pedal nor allow any arrangement that does not entail achieving the war’s goals,” Katz said.

Israel said Monday that cease-fire efforts had made “certain progress,” though Lebanon warned it hasn’t received concrete proposals from US mediators. Israel insists it requires the right to resume military operations against Hezbollah in the event of any departure from a truce agreement — a demand likely to be resisted by Beirut.

Hezbollah launched rockets attacks on Israel in solidarity with Hamas following the start of the war in Gaza in October last year. The group has said any cease-fire would depend on the agreement of a truce in the Palestinian territory, an increasingly distant prospect.

Yoni Chetboun, a former deputy speaker of the Knesset and reserve lieutenant-colonel, said the military is expanding ground operations in Lebanon to gain diplomatic leverage and to impair Hezbollah’s ability to attack Israeli border communities.

“We have to finish this stage to bring back our citizens to the north,” he said. “It should take a few weeks.”

--With assistance from Ethan Bronner and Dana Khraiche.

