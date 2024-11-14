Last UN Mission in Mali to Pack Out as 11-Year-Old Deployment Ends

(Bloomberg) -- The remaining United Nations mission in Mali will start leaving on Friday to bring an end to the 11-year-old peacekeeping mission that helped the country fight militants seeking to control parts of the country.

The UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali, also known as Minusma by its French acronym, will hand over its main camp in the capital, Bamako, to the country’s junta authorities tomorrow, a spokesperson for the organization said by phone.

The UN Security Council had deployed a 13,000 personnel-strong mission in the West African nation since 2013 to help contend with the militants linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State.

In June last year the Security Council unanimously voted in favor of a French-sponsored resolution to end the mission, following Mali’s demand for the peacekeepers to leave because it didn’t trust them any longer.

The junta that took power in 2020 cut ties with former allies in the West, and instead forged a closer relationship with Russia. Since then, mercenaries from the Kremlin-backed Wagner Group have been deployed to the country, while European forces and UN peacekeeping mission were forced to withdraw.

Mali has been under military rule since four years ago, when then Colonel Assimi Goita ousted the West African nation’s elected president, citing the previous regime’s failure to repel the Islamist insurgents. Goita elevated himself to the rank of general in October.

