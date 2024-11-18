Mikie Sherrill Joins Democrats in Crowded Race for NJ Governor

(Bloomberg) -- US Representative Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey joined the crowded race to succeed Governor Phil Murphy, saying her leadership experience as a US Navy helicopter commander will help her boost the state’s economy and build more housing.

“I learned early on: In a crisis, the worst thing you can do is freeze,” Sherrill, a 52-year-old Democrat, said in a video announcing her candidacy on Monday. “You have to choose to lead, to follow or get out of the way.”

Sherrill, who is also a former federal prosecutor, represents a swing district in parts of Essex, Morris and Passaic counties. She first won election in 2018, flipping a seat held by Republicans, and has been reelected three times since.

“Let’s make life more affordable for hardworking New Jerseyans, from health care to groceries to childcare,” she said. “These challenges aren’t new, and it’s time to confront them head on.”

Sherrill is the latest Democrat to enter the fray. On Friday, fellow US Representative Josh Gottheimer, a onetime executive at Microsoft Corp., threw his hat in the ring. Gottheimer, 49, has worked on various bipartisan bills in Congress and criticized some progressive members of his party for comments he saw as anti-Israel and antisemitic.

“Life in New Jersey has become too damn expensive,” Gottheimer said while announcing his candidacy at a diner in South Hackensack. “As governor I will lower taxes and lower costs and help you and your family get ahead.”

New Jersey’s gubernatorial election in November 2025 will be among the first major votes to take place after former President Donald Trump won reelection this month and made deep inroads with voters in the historically blue state, losing by a far closer margin than four years ago.

Prominent Democrats and Republicans have announced their bids as both sides see an opportunity. While Murphy’s popularity levels have remained relatively strong, the two-term Democrat won reelection in 2021 by a smaller-than-expected margin. He is barred from seeking a third term.

Sherrill and Gottheimer join four other Democrats vying to become the Garden State chief executive: Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, former state Senate President Steve Sweeney, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, and former Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller, president of the state’s largest teachers union.

At least four Republicans are planning to run, including Jack Ciattarelli, who came within 3 points of beating Murphy in 2021. The others are state Senator Jon Bramnick and former state Senator Edward Durr, as well as radio host Bill Spadea.

