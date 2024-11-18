Senegal’s Faye Heads for Parliamentary Majority in Test for Reform Agenda

(Bloomberg) -- Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye looks set to secure a parliamentary majority that will enable him to implement reforms needed to stabilize the state’s finances.

With counting under way after Sunday’s election and official results yet to be released, opposition candidates including Dakar Mayor Barthelemy Dias and Amadou Ba congratulated Faye’s Pastef party for securing a majority. Radio Futurs Medias, a closely held broadcaster, said Pastef obtained 84 seats in the vote.

Faye needs 83 seats to control the legislature. His party previously held 29 seats.

Faye is seeking control over the National Assembly to deliver on his ambitious reform agenda, eight months after winning presidential polls by a landslide. The 44-year-old former tax inspector came to power pledging economic and judicial reforms and calling for a review of oil and gas contracts to improve the state’s share of revenue from its natural resources.

“The ruling party’s victory will ensure an alignment of executive and legislative, and also allow the party to introduce reforms that it promised,” said Mucahid Durmaz, senior analyst at risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft. A Pastef victory will also be welcomed by financial markets, with investors “keen to see political and economic stability established in Senegal,” he said.

Faye needs the legislature’s backing to pass next year’s budget, rein in a fiscal deficit estimated at more than 10% of gross domestic product and lay the groundwork for a new International Monetary Fund program. His administration has previously struggled to move reforms through a legislature still dominated by lawmakers loyal to his predecessor, Macky Sall.

Sall’s coalition alleged that there had been irregularities in the election including ballot-box stuffing in one locality and insufficient voting materials in another.

Official results from the election are expected to be announced this week.

