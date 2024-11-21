Brazil Police to Recommend Charges Against Ex-President Bolsonaro in Coup Probe

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s federal police are set to recommend criminal charges against former President Jair Bolsonaro after probing an alleged coup attempt, a person familiar with the matter said.

Authorities have been investigating what role the former leader may have played in the insurrection attempt that took place on Jan. 8, 2023, when thousands of Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed government buildings in the country’s capital. The riots were an apparent effort to overturn Bolsonaro’s narrow loss to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the October 2022 election.

The federal police will formally recommend charges as soon as Thursday, the person said, requesting anonymity because the decision is not yet public. Local news outlets reported the developments early Thursday morning. Bolsonaro has previously denied wrongdoing.

The move would send the matter to Brazil’s prosecutor general’s office to decide whether to file charges, request additional information or close the case, and threatens to deepen the legal woes facing the right-wing former leader.

Federal police previously recommended charges against Bolsonaro in another case involving the alleged illegal sale of gifts received from the governments of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Charges were also recommended against him in an inquiry into falsified vaccination records. The former president has also denied wrongdoing in those cases.

Prosecutor General Paulo Gonet intends to unite the three recommendations into a single complaint, according to another person familiar. By combining the three investigations, the complaint would be stronger, the person said. There is no deadline for the complaint to be filed.

Last year, a congressional committee accused Bolsonaro of serving as the “author” of the Jan. 8, 2023 attempt to overturn Lula’s victory, and reported that its investigation had found that top members of his government and senior military officers contributed to the riots.

In June 2023, the country’s electoral court barred Bolsonaro from seeking or holding public office until 2030 over his spreading of false claims about Brazil’s voting system during the election. Bolsonaro has denied wrongdoing in that instance as well.

The federal police arrested five people on Tuesday, mainly military personnel, for allegedly plotting to kill Lula, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, and Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes in 2022, after the leftist leader’s election victory.

The suspects intended to prevent Lula from taking office and monitored their targets’ movements, considering methods such as poison, chemicals, and explosives to carry out the murders. The conspirators began tracking their apparent targets after a meeting at the home of former Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto, who was Bolsonaro’s running mate that year, police said.

Bolsonaro has not been directly linked to that alleged plot.

Brazilian authorities also continue to probe explosions that took place outside the Supreme Court last week. One man died after attempting to enter the court building with explosives strapped to his body, according to preliminary investigations.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.