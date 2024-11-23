Israel Says UAE-Based Rabbi Missing in Suspected Terror Incident

(Bloomberg) -- An Israeli-Moldovan rabbi living in the United Arab Emirates has been missing since Nov. 21 in what Israeli authorities said was being investigated as a possible targeted attack.

Zvi Kogan was last seen on Thursday afternoon, according to a statement released on Saturday by Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency and National Security Council. “Since his disappearance, and on the backdrop of information that this is a terrorist attack, an extensive investigation has been launched in the country.”

A representative of the Emirati embassy in Israel couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023, Israel has warned its citizens traveling abroad of possible attacks on Jewish or Israeli targets by Iranian or Iran-backed operatives. It’s raised its alert level in dozens of countries, including the UAE, where Israelis have been advised to avoid all non-essential travel.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.