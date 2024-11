WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 14: An Israel flag flies during the March for Israel on the National Mall November 14, 2023 in Washington, DC. The large pro-Israel gathering comes as the Israel-Hamas war enters its sixth week following the October 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Security authorities in the United Arab Emirates have located the body of Zvi Kogan, an Israeli citizen and rabbi who’d been missing since Thursday, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said.

“The murder of the late Zvi Kogan is a criminal anti-Semitic terrorist event,” according to a statement from the office. “The State of Israel will act by all means and bring the criminals responsible for his death to justice.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.