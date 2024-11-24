Pro-Russian Candidate Surges in Romania’s Presidential Vote

(Bloomberg) -- Pro-Russian nationalist Calin Georgescu surged in Romania’s presidential election, setting up a neck-and-neck race with Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu.

Georgescu has 22% of the vote Ciolacu 21% with 80% of ballots counted in the nationwide election. Exit polls released earlier on Sunday showed the prime minister leading and his ultra-nationalist opponent third. The top two vote winners advance to the runoff election on Dec. 8.

Georgescu, 62, has called for ending the war in Ukraine and questioned the benefits of Romania’s NATO membership. His political positions broadly align with those of Russia though he refuses to say whether he supports it explicitly. He has, however, declared support for Romania’s World War II fascist movement. He targeted young voters with an intense campaign on TikTok.

The results are shaping up to be one of the biggest election surprises since the end of communism. They could also be hugely consequential beyond Romania as as the European Union state shares the largest border with Ukraine. It’s also a staunch NATO member and has been Kyiv’s strong backer since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

