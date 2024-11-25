FTC, Meta Face April 14 Trial Over Suit to Break Up Company

(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. faces an April 14 trial in the Federal Trade Commission’s long-running antitrust lawsuit to break up the company.

US District Judge James Boasberg ruled Monday that the trial will take place in Washington next year. The FTC’s case, which was filed during the first Donald Trump administration, seeks to force Meta to sell its widely used photo sharing and messaging services, Instagram and WhatsApp.

In its suit, the antitrust agency alleges that the company illegally dominated the US personal social-networking market by buying up emerging rivals. Earlier this month, Boasberg denied the bulk of Meta’s motion to have the case thrown out before a trial. But Boasberg struck a skeptical tone in his recent ruling about the FTC’s chances at trial.

“The Commission faces hard questions about whether its claims can hold up in the crucible of trial,” the judge said. “Indeed, its positions at times strain this country’s creaking antitrust precedents to their limits.”

FTC attorney Daniel Matheson said he estimates that a trial will take 10 to 12 weeks, while Meta lawyer Mark Hansen estimated four to six weeks.

The case is Federal Trade Commission v. Meta Platforms Inc., 20-cv-03590, US District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).

