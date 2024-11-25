Le Pen Increases Pressure on French Government Amid Budget Talks

(Bloomberg) -- France’s far-right leader Marine Le Pen renewed her threat to bring down the government in a no-confidence motion over next year’s budget, compounding uncertainties that are pushing up measures of risk on bond markets to fresh highs.

The head of the National Rally made the comments following talks with French Prime Minister Michel Barnier. Le Pen reiterated her party’s red lines over the budget to the head of government and said she would vote to topple his government if it attempted to push through the 2025 budget in its current form.

“If the budget remains as it is, we have always said what we will do,” Le Pen said. “There are very few qualities in this budget and very little time for the government to increase the qualities and decrease the defects.”

French borrowing costs relative to Germany’s rose further on Monday as investors eye the risks around Barnier’s budget. The yield premium on 10-year debt over Germany’s rose to around 83 basis points, the highest since French President Emmanuel Macron dissolved parliament in June.

Citing the rising political uncertainty, Goldman Sachs Group Inc strategist George Cole recommended a short-term bet on higher French yield premiums over safer German peers.

Le Pen has never wielded more power in Paris, becoming kingmaker after Macron dissolved the lower house and lost his relative majority in July. If Le Pen decides to join a no-confidence vote with the left, she could topple Barnier’s cabinet and plunge France into turmoil. That scenario could unfold at a key moment in the next weeks, when France adopts its 2025 budget.

Given the lack of majority in parliament, Barnier is widely expected to use a constitutional provision known as 49.3 to bypass the National Assembly and adopt the budget in December. Opposition parties typically vote against the budget presented by the government, making it difficult to pass.

But using the tool could lead to a no-confidence vote, which would need the backing of both the far right and the left-wing alliance New Popular Front to go through. Both groups have criticized Barnier’s budget proposals. Le Pen has said that a key red line for her party are measures that would hurt incomes of households.

Le Pen and her National Rally party have wielded their power over whether Barnier succeeds or fails by reiterating threats to back no-confidence motions proposed by other groups. But she has also indicated the far-right does not want to be an agent of chaos as it seeks to build a reputation for responsibility ahead of future elections, following significant gains in European and legislative ballots earlier this year.

While Le Pen initially expressed her willingness to work with Barnier, she has recently hardened her tone, after facing accusations of embezzlement of European Union funds to fund her party’s operations in France. The prosecutor recommended an immediately applicable five-year ban from public office. Le Pen has denied wrongdoing and accused prosecutors of stifling democracy.

A key question is whether or not judges will decide that any ban from public office should immediately be implemented as this could potentially rule her out of the 2027 presidential race — in which she remains a frontrunner, according to recent polls. A decision is expected early next year.

